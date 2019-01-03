Callum Hudson-Odoi 'Asks to Leave' Chelsea With Bayern Munich Waiting in the Wings

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has asked to leave the club following a number of transfer offers from Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

The 18-year-old is arguably the hottest prospect in Chelsea's famed academy and has already made the step up to first team action 10 times, scoring his first senior goal for the Blues during the Europa League group stages against PAOK Thessaloniki.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

So far, Bayern Munich have made three separate offers to Chelsea in the hopes of landing Hudson-Odoi later this month, the most recent of which would have totalled £30m with the inclusion of add-ons.

Despite his obvious talent, Hudson-Odoi has struggled to break into Chelsea's first-team setup on a regular basis and as a result, he is believed to be keen on a Bundesliga move. Sky Germany claim that the winger has even asked to leave the club in the hope of forcing through a move before the end of January.

Sky Germany expect Callum Hudson-Odoi to join Bayern Munich this month after the player asked Chelsea to let him leave. #FCBayern #CFC — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) January 3, 2019

It's previously been reported that Chelsea have an asking price of €40m, something which The Sun claims has also caught the attention of Serie A champions Juventus, as well as RB Leipzig.

Bayern appear to remain clear favourites to sign Hudson-Odoi if Chelsea decide to sell - but they will have their work cut out for them if RB Leipzig - the former home of Ademola Lookman - and Juventus step up their interest in the teenager.

Despite their standing as a European powerhouse, Hudson-Odoi will be guaranteed game time if he decides to join Die Roten. The Bavarians are undergoing somewhat of a first team makeover, with only Franck Ribéry and an injury prone Serge Gnabry currently options on the left wing.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Similarly, on the right-hand side, Arjen Robben and Kingsley Coman haven't been able to stay fit long enough to cement a starting spot this season, something which new arrival Alphonso Davies will look to take advantage of after the winter break.