Callum Hudson-Odoi 'Asks to Leave' Chelsea With Bayern Munich Waiting in the Wings

By 90Min
January 03, 2019

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has asked to leave the club following a number of transfer offers from Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

The 18-year-old is arguably the hottest prospect in Chelsea's famed academy and has already made the step up to first team action 10 times, scoring his first senior goal for the Blues during the Europa League group stages against PAOK Thessaloniki.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

So far, Bayern Munich have made three separate offers to Chelsea in the hopes of landing Hudson-Odoi later this month, the most recent of which would have totalled £30m with the inclusion of add-ons.

Despite his obvious talent, Hudson-Odoi has struggled to break into Chelsea's first-team setup on a regular basis and as a result, he is believed to be keen on a Bundesliga move. Sky Germany claim that the winger has even asked to leave the club in the hope of forcing through a move before the end of January.

It's previously been reported that Chelsea have an asking price of €40m, something which The Sun claims has also caught the attention of Serie A champions Juventus, as well as RB Leipzig.

Bayern appear to remain clear favourites to sign Hudson-Odoi if Chelsea decide to sell  - but they will have their work cut out for them if RB Leipzig - the former home of Ademola Lookman - and Juventus step up their interest in the teenager.

Despite their standing as a European powerhouse, Hudson-Odoi will be guaranteed game time if he decides to join Die Roten. The Bavarians are undergoing somewhat of a first team makeover, with only Franck Ribéry and an injury prone Serge Gnabry currently options on the left wing.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Similarly, on the right-hand side, Arjen Robben and Kingsley Coman haven't been able to stay fit long enough to cement a starting spot this season, something which new arrival Alphonso Davies will look to take advantage of after the winter break.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)