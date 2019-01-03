Cesc Fabregas Set for €10m Move to After 'Waving Goodbye' to Chelsea Fans and Emotional Tweet

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas appeared to deliver his goodbyes to the Chelsea faithful at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night, ahead of his mooted €10m move to Ligue 1 side Monaco.

The Spaniard was a second half substitute in the disappointing 0-0 stalemate with Southampton, and was an unlucky to have an assist ruled out when Alvaro Morata was adjudged to be offside in a marginal call. Upon the final whistle, he was seen visibly applauding and thanking the fans, which many saw as a goodbye gesture to the club he has been with since 2014.

Fabregas has been linked with a move away from the Bridge for a while now, after struggling to gain a role under Maurizio Sarri following his recruitment of Jorginho in the summer. A number of clubs have been linked with the 31-year-old, including Atletico Madrid and AC Milan, but it now appears that Thierry Henry's Monaco have won the race to sign the midfielder.

As reported by a journalist for Spanish publication and radio show COPE, the former Arsenal and Barcelona man is set to sign a three and a half year deal with the French outfit, after agreeing terms.

The price required to release the player from Chelsea is likely to be €10m. With his contract at Stamford Bridge expiring at the end of the season, the Blues were unwilling to diverge from their customary contractual policy of refusing to offer players over the age of 30 anything other than a one-year extension.

Following the 22 minute cameo that took him to 500 appearances in English football, Fabregas also posted an emotional message on his twitter account, adding credence to the idea that this was his way of saying goodbye.

500 games in English football, the best and most competitive football in the world, what a ride it has been! A proper dream come true to reach these numbers. Another proud moment in my career. I will see you all at the Bridge on Saturday. @arsenal @chelseafc #cesc500 pic.twitter.com/LN2DSb9CIC — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) January 2, 2019

The post read: "500 games in English football, the best and most competitive football in the world, what a ride it has been! A proper dream come true to reach these numbers. Another proud moment in my career. I will see you all at the Bridge on Saturday."

However, that last part signalled that his final game could actually come in the FA Cup clash with Nottingham Forest this weekend, and in the time since, ESPN report that the club expect that to be the case.

Fabregas has the second most assists in Premier League history, and has won two Premier Leagues, two FA Cups and one League Cup in spells with Arsenal and Chelsea.

