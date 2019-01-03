Maurizio Sarri Admits Not Knowing About Christian Pulisic Signing & Urges Chelsea to Buy Striker

By 90Min
January 03, 2019

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has admitted that he was unaware of the details regarding the club's £58m deal to sign 20-year-old winger Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund, despite giving a positive review of the United States international to the club last month.

Chelsea completed the signing, with Pulisic, who will remain on loan with Dortmund until summer, agreeing to a long-term five-and-a-half year contract at Stamford Bridge. But Sarri has little active involvement with transfer business.

TF-Images/GettyImages

"I didn't know anything about Christian Pulisic yesterday," the Italian told BBC Sport following this week's 0-0 Premier League draw with Southampton.

"The club asked my opinion about him one month ago and my opinion was positive and I knew the deal was done but I didn't know anything. I'm not in charge of the market. We have to play every three days so I cannot think of next year, I have to think about the next match."

With Pulisic not actually arriving until July, Sarri has the much more pressing issue of getting his team scoring again and appeared to urge the Chelsea board to equip him with a new striker this month - the misfiring Alvaro Morata is currently the only centre-forward available to him.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

"We have to try to solve the problem of the last 15, 20 metres. The club knows very well my opinion. I think we need something different for characteristics," the boss explained.

"I'm not in charge of the market," he added. "I have to try to improve my players, my team, my offensive phase, or better my offensive phase in the last 20 metres. The club knows my position, my opinion. It's up to the board."

Chelsea have been linked with Gonzalo Higuain in recent weeks, a player Sarri worked with so successfully at Napoli. But Bournemouth and new England striker Callum Wilson has also been a rumoured target, with a new Daily Mirror report reaffirming that link.

