Ralph Hasenhuttl Praises 'Amazing Fight' After Southampton Earn Battling Point at Chelsea

By 90Min
January 03, 2019

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl was delighted with his side's 'fight' after they ground out a battling 0-0 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The Saints were resolute in their defensive structure and limited the Blues to few clear cut chances in front of goal. When Chelsea did have opportunities, debutant Angus Gunn was superb between the sticks - earning Southampton a first clean sheet in nine Premier League games.

Hasenhuttl revealed his delight after the game at the fight and determination shown by hsis players throughout the 90 minutes.

"That's an important point for us, I am very happy that we gave such an amazing fight tonight," he began, as quoted by Southampton's official website

"I think it was awesome how much passion and willingness the players gave in this game. It was really an amazing trip today and so we deserved to take one point against a very good Chelsea.

"The match plan was not easy to put on the pitch but if we do it for 95 minutes and we have the freshness then we are not so easy to score against and we can defend very well."

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Hasenhuttl - who has only been at the club since the beginning of December - was pleased for the Saints fans who made the trip to London, but was keen to stress that his team's standing in the Premier League is currently insignificant.

“It was important for our supporters that they saw a team on the pitch who is fighting for their lives and I think we showed that in every minute of the game.

"The table at the moment is not so important. I know that we have took an important point against a big team, which is not so easy here." 

