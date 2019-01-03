Troy Deeney Asked to Explain Comments Towards Referee by FA After 3-3 Bournemouth Draw

By 90Min
January 03, 2019

Watford captain Troy Deeney has reportedly been asked by the FA to explain his comments about referee David Coote after the Hornets' dramatic 3-3 draw with Bournemouth. 

Deeney scored two first half goals as the visitors led 2-0 and then 3-2 against the Cherries, but were twice pegged back and left with just the one point, leaving the striker frustrated at full time.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

The 30-year-old would direct his frustrations at referee David Coote, calling out his decision to book Bournemouth's Dan Gosling rather than send him off for a dangerous looking challenge on Watford's Tom Cleverley, and the Mail have reported that the FA will give him the opportunity to explain his comments before deciding whether or not to punish him.

Speaking about the decisionDeeney said the referee "bottled" the decision, and that there was clear intent to do harm to his team-mate.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

"You can't tell me that their boy did not try to do Tom Cleverley," Deeney said after the match. "They know it. We know. But the referee bottled it on a few occasions."

Returning to the starting 11 after a brief spell on the sidelines, Deeney scored twice in the opening half hour as the Hornets appeared to be cruising to victory, only for Bournemouth to pull it back within ten minutes. 

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Seconds after Callum Wilson's equaliser, Watford once again had the lead through Ken Sema, only for Ryan Fraser to equalise again within minutes to cap off a hectic first half. 

The points were shared ultimately after a goalless second half and Watford remained in eighth place in the Premier League, two points ahead of Bournemouth. 

