WATCH: Watford's Troy Deeney Leaves Ryan Fraser Stunned By Claiming Referee 'Bottled It'

Troy Deeney didn't hold back in his assessment of referee David Coote.

By 90Min
January 03, 2019

Watford striker Troy Deeney provided one of the interviews of the season following his side's 3-3 draw against Bournemouth, stunning fellow interviewee Ryan Fraser by claiming that match officials had "bottled it" on the south coast.

The England striker joined Bournemouth's Fraser after the match for media duties, and in a moment which has since gone viral on social media, the Watford star suggested that referee David Coote didn't give big decisions towards the end of the game.

Perhaps the biggest talking point of the whole interview wasn't actually anything that Deeney said, but instead the reaction that Fraser had after hearing his colleague's comments about the match official.

"'I think the referee, to be fair, bottled it on a few occasions," Deeney told Match of the Day. "There's a handball right at the end. I'm not one to hammer refs, but he bottled it on a few occasions today.

"We'll both look at it as both teams should have had a player sent off, bad defending."

On the pitch, Watford and Bournemouth's high scoring draw was actually over and done with within the space of 26 first-half minutes. Deeney put the visitors into a two-goal lead, his first coming just before the quarter of an hour mark.

Nathan Aké and Callum Wilson hit straight back for the hosts, but within the blink of an eye Ken Sema restored Watford's lead on the south coast. Fraser netted what would prove to be the last goal of the game before halftime, ensuring the points were shared on Wednesday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)