AC Milan Signs Flamengo Star Lucas Paqueta in €35M Deal

The Brazil international, who has been tipped to become the Italian side's 'new Kaka', has signed a contract with the Rossoneri until June 2023.

By 90Min
January 04, 2019

Serie A giants AC Milan have confirmed that they have signed Lucas Paqueta from Brazilian side Flamengo.

It was announced on the club's official website that Paqueta will now join up with his new Milan teammates on 7th January, when first-team training officially restarts.

It was earlier reported by ESPN back in October that the 21-year-old had already undergone a medical with the Serie A side ahead of a €35m move. 

The Rossoneri have reportedly beaten off competition from European giants Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain for the Brazilian, who has been widely hailed for his performances in domestic football back in Brazil.

In his 32 games in the Brazilian Serie A, the attacking midfielder has racked up 10 goals and an assist while picking up a further two setups in the Copa Libertadores tournament last year.

Speaking to Brazilian media at the end of December last year, Paqueta said (as quoted by CalcioMercato): "Kaka is my idol. He had a brilliant career: it is clear that I would like to follow his steps but also to tell my story in Milan. 

"I wish I could take his best things and do my best. I've already been in Milan and everything was very quiet. It was a period of adaptation, even for my family, I hope to adapt as quickly as possible when I come back to Milan and be able to help the team in the field."

