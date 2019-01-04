Argentina Legend Diego Maradona Taken to Hospital With 'Bleeding in Stomach'

By 90Min
January 04, 2019

Argentina legend and World Cup hero Diego Maradona has been taken to hospital with internal bleeding in his stomach, according to reports in Mexico.

The 58-year-old is currently the manager at Mexican side Dorados de Sinaloa, but was back in his homeland of Argentina recently.

Refugio Ruiz/GettyImages

Maradona's lawyer confirmed that the Argentine was undergoing immediate tests, including an endoscopy, with his family at the medical facility in Buenos Aires where he is being held.

The former Napoli star was expected to return to Mexico for Dorados' first game of the new year despite rumours that had been circulating that he was on the verge of quitting, after the side narrowly missed out on promotion last season.

The new health scare comes almost a decade to the day since he was hospitalised due to a cocaine overdose in Uruguay, with the ex-Barcelona forward enduring a well-publicised battle with illness and drug addictions.

Maradona also reportedly collapsed at the World Cup last summer amid fears he had suffered a heart attack. His suffering from arthritis in both his knees has also seen him require a walking stick whilst on the touchline last season.

El Grafico/GettyImages

In a storied career both in international and domestic football, Maradona captained his country to World Cup glory in 1986 when he led them to victory over West Germany in the final, and was subsequently awarded the Golden Ball as the tournament's best player.

