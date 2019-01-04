Barcelona in Danger of Missing Out on Ajax Starlets De Jong & De Ligt as PSG Make 'Unmatchable Bid'

By 90Min
January 04, 2019

Barcelona are reportedly in huge danger of missing out on Ajax pair Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt, both incredibly talented players who are long-term targets, because Paris Saint-Germain have made an alleged bid that 'no other club in Europe can match'.


Barça have been heavily linked with De Jong and De Ligt for months. PSG have emerged on the scene much more recently and the apparent ongoing war between the two clubs that has so far taken in Neymar, Marco Verratti and Adrien Rabiot looks set to continue.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Previous reports have estimated Ajax's valuation of De Jong and De Ligt to be at least €140m, if not much more given the level of interest in them.

According to Marca, PSG have made an approach to prise the pair away from the Amsterdam ArenA. The bid is said to be unmatchable by any European side and is therefore 'out of reach' for Barça.

If PSG were successful in signing both De Jong and De Ligt they would have a core made up of some of the most exciting and highly rated young talent on the planet, with the Dutch pair joining 20-year-old sensation Kylian Mbappe in the French capital.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Due to turn 27 years of age next month, Neymar, who remains linked with a shock return to Camp Nou, would be one of the elder statesmen in the PSG squad.

With a lack of financial power compared to their rivals in this saga, Barça's best hope is that their similarities to Ajax and mutual links to the late, great Johan Cruyff prove enough of a draw that De Jong and De Ligt choose them instead.

