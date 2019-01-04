Barcelona Fight Off Competition to Seal Summer Deal for Toulouse Defender Jean-Clair Todibo

By 90Min
January 04, 2019

Barcelona have agreed the signing of Jean-Clair Todibo from Toulouse, with the 19-year-old Frenchman set to complete his move to Camp Nou on a free transfer at the end of the season.

The highly-rated defender has also been linked with Juventus and Real Madrid, but the Spanish champions have won the race and the move will go through when Todibo's contract expires next summer.

Sport reports that Todibo will sign a four-year contract at the Nou Camp, and he will work with the Barcelona senior squad for the duration of their pre-season programme.

Based on his performances during this time, a decision about Todibo's immediate future will be made at the end of August. If it is decided that he is not yet ready for a place in the first team, he may be loaned out next season for more experience.

The signing of Todibo is one for the future and does not exclude Barcelona from signing another centre back who can go directly into the first team next season, such as Ajax's Matthijs de Ligt.

LOIC VENANCE/GettyImages

Todibo made his first team debut for Toulouse in the second game of the Ligue 1 season against Bordeaux. He got his chance because of the sale of Issa Diop to West Ham.

He was sent off on his third appearance against Guingamp in September, but scored his first goal later that month against Stade Rennais with a late equaliser.

Born in French Guiana, Todibo has been capped twice by France at Under-20 level.

