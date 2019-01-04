Report: Barcelona Has Deal to Sign PSG's Adrien Rabiot

Barcelona are closing in on the signing of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

By 90Min
January 04, 2019

Barcelona are closing in on the signing of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot, with the last few details being ironed out before the transfer becomes official.

Rabiot was expected to join Barcelona after recently being exiled from the PSG team for confirming that he would not sign a new contract with the French champions.

According to Paris UnitedBarcelona and Rabiot have reached an agreement on details of his move, including a five-year contract length, a €10m per year salary and a €10m signing on fee.

The player's mother, Veronique Rabiot, had attempted to negotiate an additional €5m in Rabiot's signing on fee, but to no avail. It will remain at €10m as originally agreed.

The last detail to be decided was whether Rabiot would join now or in the summer. Barcelona considered signing the player immediately so that he can play a part in the second half of the season. 

However, they would have had to pay a small fee and he would not have been able to play in the Champions League knockout stages, having made five appearances in the group stages for PSG.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Rabiot will leave PSG as a free agent next June, meaning that they will not recoup any money on the sale.

This is a source of great frustration for PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who had tried everything to convince Rabiot that his future was at the Parc des Princes.

PSG will now be expected to push forwards with their interest in Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong as a replacement for Rabiot.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)