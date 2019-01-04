Barcelona are closing in on the signing of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot, with the last few details being ironed out before the transfer becomes official.

Rabiot was expected to join Barcelona after recently being exiled from the PSG team for confirming that he would not sign a new contract with the French champions.

According to Paris United, Barcelona and Rabiot have reached an agreement on details of his move, including a five-year contract length, a €10m per year salary and a €10m signing on fee.

The player's mother, Veronique Rabiot, had attempted to negotiate an additional €5m in Rabiot's signing on fee, but to no avail. It will remain at €10m as originally agreed.

The last detail to be decided was whether Rabiot would join now or in the summer. Barcelona considered signing the player immediately so that he can play a part in the second half of the season.

However, they would have had to pay a small fee and he would not have been able to play in the Champions League knockout stages, having made five appearances in the group stages for PSG.

Adrien Rabiot to Barcelona, here we go! Agreement reached for €10M/year salary, he’ll leave PSG as a free agent on next June. Done deal. 🔴🇫🇷 #transfers #Barcelona #PSG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 4, 2019

According to Fabrizio Romano, Rabiot will leave PSG as a free agent next June, meaning that they will not recoup any money on the sale.

This is a source of great frustration for PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who had tried everything to convince Rabiot that his future was at the Parc des Princes.

PSG will now be expected to push forwards with their interest in Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong as a replacement for Rabiot.