Beijing Sinobo Guoan Make Approach to Sign Tottenham Midfielder Mousa Dembele

By 90Min
January 04, 2019

Chinese Super League team Beijing Sinobo Guoan have made an approach to sign Tottenham midfielder Mousa Dembele, whose contract expires at the end of the season.

Now that he has entered the final six months of the deal he signed in 2016, Dembele is free to sign a pre-contract agreement with another club, but it is unclear whether Guoan would wait until the summer or sign him now for a fee.

According to Sky Sports News, Guoan want to make Dembele the latest foreign player at the club. CSL teams are only allowed to field three non-Chinese players per match, but Guoan have freed up space for a new foreign addition by selling Jonathan Soriano to Al-Hilal.

An ankle injury means that Dembele has not played for Tottenham since November. Mauricio Pochettino has always been a fan of the Belgian, but his track record with injuries meant that Spurs decided not to renew his contract.

Dembele would be the latest Belgian to move to China, following in the footsteps of teammates Axel Witsel, who joined Tianjin Quanjian in 2017 but left the following year, and Yannick Carrasco, who plays for Dalian Yifang.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

The marquee names in Guoan's squad are Cedric Bakambu, the former Villarreal striker who cost €40m in February 2018, and Renato Augusto, the Brazilian international who has been at the club since 2016.


Tottenham are hoping to sign a new midfielder to replace Dembele next summer and are keeping tabs on Lyon’s Tanguy N’Dombele, Watford’s Abdoulaye Doucoure, Ajax's Donny van de Beek and Borussia Monchengladbach's Denis Zakaria.

