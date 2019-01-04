Report: Chelsea, Tottenham Eye Moves for Franck Kessie

By 90Min
January 04, 2019

London rivals Chelsea and Tottenham are reportedly both keeping tabs on AC Milan's on-loan midfielder Franck Kessie.

The 22-year-old is currently in the midst of a two year temporary stint at San Siro but has already caught the attention of Premier League clubs, despite Milan having the option to buy the player at the end of this season for a reported £19.5m.

However, should AC Milan fail to earn a Champions League spot this year, The Sun reports that the Ivory Coast international is keen on a move to England, alerting the attentions of Mauricio Pochettino and Maurizio Sarri. However, it's believed he could command a fee in the region of £36m.

Tottenham would be a likely destination for the player, with Mousa Dembele's contract due to expire in the summer and Victor Wanyama having struggled with injury all season.

On the other hand, Chelsea will be looking to fill the void left by the imminent departure of Cesc Fabregas, in the same manner that they have potentially replaced wantaway star Callum Hudson-Odoi with Christian Pulisic.

With Milan currently in fifth in Serie A, the performances of Kessie haven't gone unnoticed. The combative midfielder already has three goals in 21 appearances this term but it is his power, energy and box-to-box abilities that have courted the attention of the Premier League's top brass.

Kessie started his career in his native Ivory Coast but was soon snapped up by Atalanta in 2015, signing a three-year contract. Following a loan at Serie B side Cesana, he returned to the club and was promoted to the first team shortly after. 

Such was his performances for Atalanta, Milan took the player on a two-year loan at the start of last season with an option to buy when the current campaign concludes.

