Argentinian soccer legend Diego Maradona has reportedly been admitted to hospital suffering internal stomach bleeding. The 58-year-old former World Cup winner will undergo an endoscopy to investigate the issue further, Mardona's lawyer confirmed the news to The Independent.

Journalist Jorge Rial tweeted earlier that Maradona had returned to his native Argentina for a routine check-up in Buenos Aires, where the issue was noticed.

The news comes shortly after it was announced that Maradona will stay on as the coach of Mexican side Dorados de Sinaloa for the whole season, his agent Matias Morla wrote on Twitter Friday.

The team announced that Maradona will miss Dorados' next match, and their first game of the season, due to medical reasons but did not disclose anything further. Dorados will play Celaya on Sunday.

Maradona took over at Dorados' side in September and took the team to the playoffs where it was beaten by Atletico San Luis in the final. Maradona then had a confrontation with fans after the second leg, for which he was suspended after arguing during the first leg.

Assistant Jose Maria Martinez will serve as the interim coach, according to the team's announcement.