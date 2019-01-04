Everton Poised to Take Big Loss on Oumar Niasse as Crystal Palace Target Striker

Everton are set to take a big loss on striker Oumar Niasse, with Crystal Palace targeting the forward after turning their attentions away from Liverpool's Dominic Solanke.

Niasse arrived at Goodison Park in a £13.5m deal from Lokomotiv Moscow in 2016, and signed a four-and-a-half year contract with the Toffees.



BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Having struggled to adapt to life on Merseyside, Premier League rivals Crystal Palace saw a move for the Senegal international fall through in 2017.





Now, Senegalese outlet wiw.sport claim that Roy Hodgson's side are keen on reviving their interest in the 28-year-old, and are planning on negotiating a deal 'not inferior to €7m'.

The report adds that having taken a £12m hit on midfielder Davy Klaasen last summer, Everton are seemingly primed to taking another loss on a recent signing.



Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

Everton boss Marco Silva, who took Niasse on loan to Hull in January 2017 whilst manager of the Tigers, has used the striker only sparingly this season.

The Senegalese forward has featured in just 57 minutes of Premier League action this season, and suffered a run of ten games without even being named in the Toffees' matchday squad.

Despite ending that streak by being named on the bench for the matches against Tottenham, Burnley and Brighton, he was frozen out once more for the New Year's Day clash against Leicester at Goodison Park.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

In his two full seasons at Merseyside, Niasse played just 32 times across all competitions, scoring nine times, and is now seemingly linked with a move to Selhurst Park.

