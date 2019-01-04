Everton Poised to Take Big Loss on Oumar Niasse as Crystal Palace Target Striker

By 90Min
January 04, 2019

Everton are set to take a big loss on striker Oumar Niasse, with Crystal Palace targeting the forward after turning their attentions away from Liverpool's Dominic Solanke.

Niasse arrived at Goodison Park in a £13.5m deal from Lokomotiv Moscow in 2016, and signed a four-and-a-half year contract with the Toffees. 

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Having struggled to adapt to life on Merseyside, Premier League rivals Crystal Palace saw a move for the Senegal international fall through in 2017.


Now, Senegalese outlet wiw.sport claim that Roy Hodgson's side are keen on reviving their interest in the 28-year-old, and are planning on negotiating a deal 'not inferior to €7m'.

The report adds that having taken a £12m hit on midfielder Davy Klaasen last summer, Everton are seemingly primed to taking another loss on a recent signing.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

Everton boss Marco Silva, who took Niasse on loan to Hull in January 2017 whilst manager of the Tigers, has used the striker only sparingly this season.

The Senegalese forward has featured in just 57 minutes of Premier League action this season, and suffered a run of ten games without even being named in the Toffees' matchday squad.

Despite ending that streak by being named on the bench for the matches against Tottenham, Burnley and Brighton, he was frozen out once more for the New Year's Day clash against Leicester at Goodison Park. 

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

In his two full seasons at Merseyside, Niasse played just 32 times across all competitions, scoring nine times, and is now seemingly linked with a move to Selhurst Park.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)