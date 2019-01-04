Gareth Bale Suffers 22nd Injury of Real Madrid Career During Draw With Villarreal

By 90Min
January 04, 2019

Gareth Bale has picked up the 22nd injury of his Real Madrid career in the 2-2 draw with Villarreal at the Estadio de la Ceramica, leading to calls against his leadership status from club legend Predrag Mijatovic. 

The Welsham looked to be initially struggling in the 38th minute because of a heavy challenge from Javi Fuego, but the subsequent clutches of his left calf told a different story, portending to another possible muscular issue, of which so many have plagued him in the Spanish capital. 

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

As reported by AS, the 29-year-old was tended to on the sidelines, before attempting to return to the field on the 40th minute. However, he was clearly struggling, and never broke into full stride before being removed at the half. 

It was the 13th time Bale has had to be substituted through injury at Real, and the eighth issue in that left soleus, making it likely that he'll now add to the 85 games he's been sidelined for in his time at Los Blancos.

In light of this, Madrid legend Predrag Mijatovic has bemoaned his inability to lead the side like Cristiano Ronaldo did. Speaking to Cadena Ser, as quoted by Sky Sports, Mijatovic proclaimed: "What keeps happening with Bale is a real shame.

"I like him a lot as a player but he is nowhere near being the leader of the team after Cristiano Ronaldo left. It's worrying that he gets injured so often."

Without the talismanic Portuguese forward, the 49-year-old admitted: "I am struggling to watch Real Madrid this season."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)