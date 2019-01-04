Gareth Bale Suffers 22nd Injury of Real Madrid Career During Draw With Villarreal

Gareth Bale has picked up the 22nd injury of his Real Madrid career in the 2-2 draw with Villarreal at the Estadio de la Ceramica, leading to calls against his leadership status from club legend Predrag Mijatovic.

The Welsham looked to be initially struggling in the 38th minute because of a heavy challenge from Javi Fuego, but the subsequent clutches of his left calf told a different story, portending to another possible muscular issue, of which so many have plagued him in the Spanish capital.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

As reported by AS, the 29-year-old was tended to on the sidelines, before attempting to return to the field on the 40th minute. However, he was clearly struggling, and never broke into full stride before being removed at the half.

It was the 13th time Bale has had to be substituted through injury at Real, and the eighth issue in that left soleus, making it likely that he'll now add to the 85 games he's been sidelined for in his time at Los Blancos.



In light of this, Madrid legend Predrag Mijatovic has bemoaned his inability to lead the side like Cristiano Ronaldo did. Speaking to Cadena Ser, as quoted by Sky Sports, Mijatovic proclaimed: "What keeps happening with Bale is a real shame.

Sevilla could be a potential destination for Morata, but he'd prefer Real Madrid. Obviously. 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/00i8PIJkI4 — 90min (@90min_Football) January 4, 2019

"I like him a lot as a player but he is nowhere near being the leader of the team after Cristiano Ronaldo left. It's worrying that he gets injured so often."

Without the talismanic Portuguese forward, the 49-year-old admitted: "I am struggling to watch Real Madrid this season."