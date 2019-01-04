January Arrival Admits He Is Eyeing First-Team Football With Bayern Munich This Season

Alphonso Davies has revealed he is intent on making a breakthrough into the Bayern Munich first team this season after his move from MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps.

The 18-year-old signed a five year deal with Bayern last July and spent a month training with his new teammates before the Bundesliga's winter break, but had been ineligible to play for the Bavarian giants until the opening of the January transfer window.



Bob Levey/GettyImages

Now able to make his debut for his new club, Davies admitted he was excited to join up with Bayern this month and showcase his ability.





He said (as quoted by the Edmonton Sun ): "Now I'm able to play games. We go to a warm weather training camp in Qatar from the fourth to the 10th. Then we have a match in Hoffenheim.

"Going to Munich beforehand to see how it is and now going back to hopefully participate in games is just wonderful."

Despite his age, Davies added that his teammates had reassured him over his ability and had helped smooth the transition of his move to Germany.

The Canada international revealed: "When I was training with the team, some of the players told me I was there because I'm good and not to be afraid to show my ability.

Alphonso Davies scored another beautiful goal in his last game before joining Bayern Munich



His MLS stats

👕 65

⚽ 6

🅰️ 12



He's still only 17!



📽️ @WhitecapsFC#FarewellPhonzie pic.twitter.com/EksmlPLJ1h — Goal UK (@GoalUK) October 29, 2018

"When I arrived at the locker-room, they all welcomed me and they're all excited for me to be there. It was pretty exciting for me to meet all the players for the first time. To watch someone on TV and to then sit with them in the locker-room and talk with them was something that I won’t forget."

