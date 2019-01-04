Liverpool Fans Hail Virgil van Dijk's Reaction to Vincent Kompany at Full-Time on Thursday

By 90Min
January 04, 2019

Virgil van Dijk and his Liverpool colleagues saw their unbeaten start to the Premier League come to a sour end of Thursday night, as reigning champions Manchester City toppled the Reds 2-1.

After Liverpool were denied an opening goal in the 18th minute of the game, the home side seized the initiative and took the lead through Sergio Aguero's crisp finish just before half time.

Jurgen Klopp's men seemed destined to keep their unbeaten run going when Roberto Firmino nodded in from unmissable range midway through the second half, but they were to be set back once more when Leroy Sane's shot rebounded off the post and in to Alisson's net.

The result saw City leapfrog Tottenham into second place as they closed the gap on Liverpool to just four points. 

After the final whistle, Vincent Kompany was understandably in a buoyant mood, but he was unable to spread the New Year cheer to his Dutch counterpart, who deliberately ignored the City defender as the pair left the field.

Liverpool fans spotted their defender's stubborn behaviour after the game and the 27-year-old's actions were very well received by his supporters.

Klopp's side will be back in action on Monday night, with the FA Cup 'proper' getting underway this weekend. They travel to Molineux to face a Wolves side who will be in a confident mood after taking all three points off of Tottenham at Wembley last month.

Meanwhile, they will seek to get their title challenge back on track next weekend as they make the treacherous cross-country journey to face Brighton on the south coast, where the Seagulls have lost just twice all year.

