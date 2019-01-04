Manager of the Month: 5 Premier League Bosses Nominated for December Award

By 90Min
January 04, 2019

Five managers have been named on the shortlist for the Premier League's Manager of the Month award for December.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will be the favourite to win the award for the first time this season after the Reds won all seven of their matches last month, scoring 22 goals and conceding just two in the process.

Klopp's team started the month two points behind Manchester City and ended it seven points clear, although that has since been reduced to four by City's victory over Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday.

Mauricio Pochettino is also up for the award. Tottenham's month was bookended by defeats to Arsenal and Wolves, but they won five matches in between, including a 6-2 win over Everton and a 5-0 thrashing of Bournemouth.

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri gets his third nomination of the season after the Blues won five out of their seven fixtures in December, most notably becoming the first team to beat Manchester City this season.

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo, who won the award in September, is nominated again after his side won four out of six matches last month, including famous triumphs over Chelsea at Molineux and Tottenham at Wembley.

West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini completes the set. The Hammers won their first four matches of the month, making it their longest streak of consecutive Premier League victories in almost five years.

Supporters can vote for their Manager of the Month until midnight on Monday, via the Premier League website.

