Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Confirms Both Romelu Lukaku & Alexis Sanchez Will Start FA Cup Tie With Reading

By 90Min
January 04, 2019

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that both Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez will start the FA Cup third round tie with Reading on Saturday, but Paul Pogba is a doubt. 

Both Lukaku and Sanchez impressed as substitute's in midweek, with a goal and an assist respectively helping United seal a 2-0 win over Newcastle at St James' Park..

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

Pogba was also in fine fettle, but may be forced to sit this one out, after sustaining a knock in the clash on Tyneside. Alongside the Frenchman on the sidelines will be Chris Smalling and Marcus Rojo, who remain unavailable, while Eric Bailly is still suspended. 

Speaking to the press ahead of the game, as quoted by the club's official website, Solskjaer confirmed: “Rojo [and] Smalling - they're out. I'm not sure if Paul [Pogba] is going to be ready for this one."

However, the Norwegian is optimistic that Marouane Fellaini will be fit enough to fill Pogba's boots, adding: "He got a knock against Newcastle and hopefully Fellaini will get through the training session today and then we're more or less a full squad.

"There'll be a few changes and they'll get a chance. Some of them are itching now to play, of course. Get Lukaku a start, get Sanchez a start. That's important for them, because they need more game time.”

Later speaking to MUTV, Solskjaer batted away any real concerns over his absentees, proclaiming: “[There are] no injuries to be concerned about. Obviously it was Wednesday night [against Newcastle] and it’s Saturday morning [against Reading] so there will be a few changes. 

"Many of them have played four games on the bounce and are feeling the Christmas period so there might be a couple of changes, or maybe a few more, but we’re ready for Reading."

