Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Reveals Man Utd January Transfer Plans & Explains Reason for Dubai Trip

January 04, 2019

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had admitted that the club has a transfer plan for the January transfer window, and he will offer his opinion on potential deals in meetings with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward if there is 'anything in the pipeline'.

United are unlikely to splash huge sums of cash on new players given the nature of the January market and the as yet undecided long term managerial situation, but remain linked with several centre-back targets including Diego Godin, Kalidou Koulibaly and Toby Alderweireld.

"The club's probably had a plan," Solskjaer is quoted as saying by the Manchester Evening News as he spoke at his weekly press conference ahead of Saturday's cup clash with Reading.

"You don't just plan the next day and next month, I'm sure they've got plans, but this transfer window has probably been planned since the summer and the year before," he added.

"The structure is phenomenal, so I'm sure they've got their targets, I'm here to voice my opinion on that and I'm sure we'll sit down, me and Ed, if they've got anything in the pipeline."

But as a temporary boss, for now, Solskjaer also stressed that the most important part of his job is not planning for the future with transfers, rather working with the existing squad for results.

"I'm here to work with the ones I've got, they've all performed and as long as they perform they should get a chance but that's my job to improve players and individuals," he said.

A rejuvenated and resurgent United side has won all four games under Solskjaer so far, a feat previously only achieved by Sir Matt Busby - who won a club record five games on the spin in 1946 to kick off his tenure.

The Norwegian has already established a good bond with the squad after bringing a fresh atmosphere to the club and nurturing some positivity and confidence. But the congested fixture list over the last two weeks has left little time for training in between games.

For that reason, United will be flying to Dubai for a training camp after facing Reading, before returning home in time to face Tottenham at Wembley in the Premier League the following week.

"I've got to know [the players] because I've had plenty of time to speak to them, but we haven't had plenty of time to train," Solskjaer said in comments published by ManUtd.com.

"It'll be a time to get some fitness work and work hard with them, so, if any of the players think it's a holiday, they're wrong, because we're there to stick together, work hard on the physical part of it and, of course, think a little bit ahead to the Tottenham game."

