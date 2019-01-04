Paul Merson Delivers Frank Assessment of Tottenham's Title Hopes After Liverpool Stumble

By 90Min
January 04, 2019

The current Sky Sports pundit and the former England international Paul Merson has insisted that Tottenham's title challenge has melted away from them, despite Mauricio Pochettino's side currently just two points behind second place Manchester City. 

It all stemmed from Spurs squandering a 1-0 lead at Wembley to newly promoted side Wolves after Harry Kane gave the home side the lead in the first half. During the second half the north London side failed to register a shot on target, consequently their opposition scored three and the game finished 3-1 to the travelling side.  

Speaking on Sky Sports this week, Merson said: "We've seen what happens with Spurs. They go ahead at Wolves and then melt and lose the game 3-1. They didn't have a single shot in the second half. 

"Then, when the pressure's off they go to Cardiff and play a brilliant free-flowing football and win 3-0," he added. 

Spurs are currently third in the league with 48 points, six behind leaders Liverpool. This time last season Pochettino's side were worse off by 11 points with a total of 37, during that time they were also an incredible 22 points behind leaders Manchester City.  

Merson, who made a total of 160 league appearances for London rivals Arsenal added: "I don't think they've got a chance. They haven't got it."

James Baylis - AMA/GettyImages

It's fair to say Spurs have come on leaps and bounds at this stage in the season when comparing it to last, this time in the hunt for the Premier League title.

Manchester United will be the next team welcomed at Wembley, and fans will be hoping for a similar result to their 3-0 trouncing of the then-Jose Mourinho managed side back in August.

