Real Madrid Boss Solari 'Very Happy' With Isco Performance in Draw Against Villarreal

By 90Min
January 04, 2019

Real Madrid manager Santiago Solari has said he is 'very pleased' by the performance of Isco, who replaced the injured Gareth Bale at half-time in Real Madrid's 2-2 draw at Villarreal. 

Real, who returned to domestic action for the first time since winning the Club World Cup before Christmas, were left frustrated by two Santi Cazorla goals either side of half-time.

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

The result means that Villarreal move out of the relegation zone whilst Los Blancos are now seven points behind table-toppers Barcelona after failing to win on Thursday night. 

As quoted by Football España, Solari said after the game: “We had the win in our hands and had to kill the game off, but then they pressed and scored the equaliser. 

“They pressed well and we lacked depth. Bale took a blow and left the field with a strain. He couldn’t carry on.

“Modric gave everything, Modric had the flu but still gave us a lot of energy and everything he had.

“Those players aren’t Ballon d’Or winners, but Valverde gave us energy and control when he came on. He has that stride and we’re happy with the contributions of our young players.

“I don’t think we had a lack of control in the second half. For me, it was more a lack of depth and ability to do damage.

“There were openings for us to score the third goal, but we didn’t come out with enough clarity and there are specialists like Bale who had to be replaced.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

“Isco was very good. I’m very happy with his performance.” 

Solari's nod to Isco's performance is interesting given the speculation over the attacking midfield star's future in recent weeks. Some had tipped Isco to leave Real Madrid in the January transfer window after seeing his game time limited under Sola

Real will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways in their next La Liga fixture, which sees them host Real Sociedad on Sunday at 17:30 GMT. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)