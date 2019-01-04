Stoke City Confirm Permanent Signings of Benik Afobe and Ryan Woods After Loan Spells

By 90Min
January 04, 2019

Stoke City have confirmed the permanent signings of Benik Afobe and Ryan Woods, after both players did enough to earn deals during initial six month loan spells. 

Afobe was widely expected to make his move permanent at some stage, and speculation was ended today as the club confirmed on Friday that he joins for an undisclosed fee, thought to be around £12m. 

The 25-year-old has managed six goals in 26 appearances so far, the last of which coming from the penalty spot against Aston Villa in December.

He joins just four months after Wolves capitalised on a buy-back clause to secure his return from Bournemouth in the summer, only to immediately send him out on loan to the Potters. 

The statement also confirms the permanent signing of midfielder Woods from Brentford, who has so far been an impressive addition to Gary Rowett's midfield, making 21 Championship appearances so far.

Both moves come as a boost to Stoke as they look to climb the table after a disappointing campaign so far.

Having been relegated from the Premier League last term, Rowett's side were expected to be among the favourites for promotion, but sit in 14th, eight points adrift of the playoff places. 

They play Shrewsbury away in the FA Cup this weekend, before a trip to Woods' former employers Brentford in a week.

