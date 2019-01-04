Tottenham Plan on Overhauling Transfer Strategy to Change Focus to Young Stars

By 90Min
January 04, 2019

Tottenham are intent on overhauling their current transfer strategy by returning to their previous focus on developing younger talent.

After spending big money on the likes of Lucas Moura and Serge Aurier from Paris Saint-Germain in recent windows, Spurs are reportedly keen to move back to their original philosophy of buying younger players and helping them progress at the club.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast, Sunday Times journalist Duncan Castles said: "What I’m told they’re now looking at is going back to the strategy they applied to get themselves into this position, which was to concentrate on younger talent at cheaper prices.


“Picking up players like Christian Eriksen, Son, Dele Alli as an even more marked example of a player, again, who you sign at a cheap price, wages not particularly high because they’re coming from markets where they’ve not been paid well and you see them developing within your team into the most desirable players in the country, which they have certainly achieved with Eriksen and certainly achieved with Dele Alli


"They could sell those players, if the timing is right, for over €100m."

In addition to targeting younger players, Castles revealed that Spurs were looking to offload a number of players this year in a bid to rejuvenate the squad.

He added: “They want to go back to this, they want to shift out I’m told eight players over the next two windows. Some obvious names like Vincent Janssen, Llorente, Danny Rose has been available for sale for a while, Mousa Dembele will leave in the summer when his contract ends, Toby Alderweireld.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

“So move those players out and bring that category of younger talent in, with the idea that, essentially, they’ve been overachieving."

