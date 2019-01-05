Franck Ribery To Critics: 'F--- Your Mothers, Your Grandmothers and Your Family Tree'

The veteran winger did not hold back on Twitter.

By Emily Caron
January 05, 2019

Bayern winger Franck Ribery took some heat for his recent trip to a steakhouse in Dubai, where the former French international ate a gold-covered Tomahawk steak which costs over 1,000 pounds, about $1,200 USD, according to the Independent.

A video of the steak being presented to Ribery by the restaurant owner, Nusret Gokce, also known as 'Salt Bae,' was posted on Ribery's Twitter account and Gokce's Instagram, which sparked significant criticism. 

Ribery responded on Twitter with a few choice words for the "haters."

"For 2019, let’s dot the i’s and cross the t’s... Let’s start with the jealous, the haters, those clearly born from a condom with a hole in," Ribery wrote. "F--- your mothers, your grandmothers and even your family tree. I owe you nothing. My success is above all thanks to God, me, and my loved ones who believed in me. For the others, you’re nothing but pebbles in my socks!"

Ribery has been with Bayern for 12 seasons. The 35-year-old footballer will likely be replaced next season, along with fellow veteran Arjen Robben, during the team's impending rebuild.

