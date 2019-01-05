Cagliari Set Asking Price for Starlet Nicolo Barella Amid Chelsea & Napoli Interest

Serie A side Cagliari have set their asking price for youngster Nicolo Barella amid interest from a number of clubs across Europe.

The 21-year-old announced himself on the Italian footballing stage after establishing himself as a regular starter for Cagliari at just 19 years of age, and has since made 80 Serie A appearances in his last three seasons at the club - scoring seven goals in that time.



TF-Images/GettyImages

He has also received international recognition following a bright start to his career, making his debut for the Italian national side in October 2018 during a 1-1 friendly draw against Ukraine.





There has been widespread interest in the midfielder with Serie A rivals Napoli reportedly the frontrunners in the race to sign the Italian; although they will face some very stiff competition.

The likes of Milan and Chelsea have also expressed their interest in signing Barella, which has led to Cagliari setting an asking price fir their prodigy. According to Gianluca Di Marzio , the Italian side have set €50m as the starting price for the midfielder, with a whole host of clubs lining up ready to bid for the youngster.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Maurizio Sarri is said to be in the market for a midfielder with Cesc Fabregas closing in on a deal which would see him move to Monaco, leaving the Blues short on options in the midfield.





They are closely monitoring Barella's situation with the vision of hopefully replacing Fabregas with the young Italian - whose playing style has been compared to that of Steven Gerrard back in Italy.