Cagliari Set Asking Price for Starlet Nicolo Barella Amid Chelsea & Napoli Interest

By 90Min
January 05, 2019

Serie A side Cagliari have set their asking price for youngster Nicolo Barella amid interest from a number of clubs across Europe.

The 21-year-old announced himself on the Italian footballing stage after establishing himself as a regular starter for Cagliari at just 19 years of age, and has since made 80 Serie A appearances in his last three seasons at the club - scoring seven goals in that time.

TF-Images/GettyImages

He has also received international recognition following a bright start to his career, making his debut for the Italian national side in October 2018 during a 1-1 friendly draw against Ukraine. 


There has been widespread interest in the midfielder with Serie A rivals Napoli reportedly the frontrunners in the race to sign the Italian; although they will face some very stiff competition.

The likes of Milan and Chelsea have also expressed their interest in signing Barella, which has led to Cagliari setting an asking price fir their prodigy. According to Gianluca Di Marzio, the Italian side have set 50m as the starting price for the midfielder, with a whole host of clubs lining up ready to bid for the youngster.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Maurizio Sarri is said to be in the market for a midfielder with Cesc Fabregas closing in on a deal which would see him move to Monaco, leaving the Blues short on options in the midfield. 


They are closely monitoring Barella's situation with the vision of hopefully replacing Fabregas with the young Italian - whose playing style has been compared to that of Steven Gerrard back in Italy. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)