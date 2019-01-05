Cesc Fabregas Set to Make Final Chelsea Appearance Against Nottingham Forest Ahead of Monaco Switch

Cesc Fabregas is set to make his final Chelsea appearance as the Blues take on Nottingham Forest in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday.





The Spanish midfielder has enjoyed a successful spell at Stamford Bridge, winning two Premier League titles, the FA Cup and one League Cup since moving to west London from Barcelona in 2014.

BREAKING: Cesc Fabregas expected to make final appearance for @ChelseaFC in today's FA Cup tie against @NFFC, according to Sky sources. #SSN pic.twitter.com/ThzpO0Lx26 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 5, 2019

However, the 31-year-old’s Chelsea contract is due to expire at the end of the season. According to Sky Sports, Fabregas is set to depart Stamford Bridge before his contract ends, with a move to Monaco close to completion – making Saturday’s game his last for the Blues.

The Spaniard’s reunion with Monaco boss Thierry Henry is apparently close to being finalised, with the pair having played together during their time with Arsenal.

Fabregas succeeded Henry as Arsenal captain following the former striker’s departure from the Emirates in 2007, following William Gallas’ brief and ill-fated spell as skipper in between, with the Spaniard going on to lead the Gunners shortly after in 2008.

Zola says if Cesc Fabregas plays tomorrow he's sure he will deliver a good performance. #CHEFOR — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 4, 2019

The pair are set to be reunited in a struggling Monaco side, this time with Henry as manager and Fabregas as the player that the Frenchman will hope can help save the Ligue 1 side’s troubled season.

Monaco are currently second from bottom in the French top flight, meaning that Fabregas has a huge task ahead in helping to guide his prospective new club to safety.

Before then, the Spaniard is set to make an emotional runout against Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge on Saturday in what is set to be Fabregas’ final match in a Chelsea shirt and his likely farewell to English football.

AS Monaco have reached agreements in principle with Pepe (35) and Cesc Fabregas (31), in deals they hope to complete next week https://t.co/s8kyOuL00h — Get French Football News (@GFFN) January 5, 2019

Fabregas has struggled to make an impact for the Blues this term under new head coach Maurizio Sarri, with summer signings Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic having established themselves ahead of the Spaniard alongside N’Golo Kante in the Italian’s preferred midfield.

The former Barcelona star has subsequently been restricted to just six Premier League appearances this season, as Fabregas’ Chelsea career draws to an inevitable close this month.

Having made a total of 350 appearances and scored 50 goals in the Premier League between his spells with Arsenal and Chelsea, Fabregas has become a famed figure in the division.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

The Spaniard has recorded 200 wins during that time, winning two titles with Chelsea, cementing his legacy as a Premier League success story ahead of his impending move to Monaco this month.