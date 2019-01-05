Chelsea Eye Gonzalo Higuain Swap as Alvaro Morata Edges Towards Blues Exit

Alvaro Morata’s departure from Chelsea is close to being sealed, though conflicting reports have provided different suggestions of his likely destination – with both Milan and Sevilla in the running.

The Spaniard has fallen out of favour under new head coach Maurizio Sarri at Stamford Bridge this season, having scored just five goals in 16 Premier League appearances under the Italian.

The striker has failed to live up to expectations in west London and, according to The Sun, the Blues are prepared to offload the Spaniard in a stunning swap deal with Milan for Gonzalo Higuain.

On Alvaro Morata, Zola says it's important for him to score, but goals are only a consequence of the work he does for the team. The Italian believes the goals will come for the striker. #CHEFOR — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 4, 2019

Argentine forward Higuain enjoyed a fine spell in his career at Napoli under former boss Sarri, with the new Chelsea boss said to be keen on a reunion at Stamford Bridge. However, according to Mundo Deportivo, Milan may face competition to land Morata.

According to the Spanish outlet, the 26-year-old has already said ‘yes’ to a move to Sevilla, with the La Liga side said to be keen on forging a ‘dream’ strike partnership between Morata and Andre Silva – with the latter on loan in Spain from parent club Milan.

In terms of a potential swap deal with Milan which would see Higuain arrive at Stamford Bridge, it is said that Sarri has lost patience with Morata and could use the Spaniard as a pawn in his efforts to be reunited with his former Napoli star, with the current Chelsea star moving on loan.

ATTILA KISBENEDEK/GettyImages

Sarri apparently wanted a deal to bring Higuain from Juventus to Chelsea when he was appointed as the Blues’ new head coach in the summer, but the Argentine was instead loaned from Turin to Milan after Cristiano Ronaldo joined the Serie A champions.

Higuain has made a strong start to life at San Siro, but Sarri’s desire to be reunited with the Argentine to add a natural goal scorer to his ranks could see the 31-year-old on the move once more.

Any deal for Higuain would also have to be agreed by his parent club Juventus, with a likely option in any agreement to make the move permanent in the summer.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

The stunning swap deal would see Morata return to Serie A, where the Spaniard has previously starred for Juventus.

However, Mundo Deportivo’s report insists that an opposing loan switch to Sevilla is edging closer. It is said that Morata has approved a move to the La Liga side due to positive memories of the Spanish outfit from his time with former club Real Madrid.

It is suggested that Morata wants his move to Sevilla completed ‘as soon as possible,’ with meetings between the two clubs apparently scheduled to take place in London this week.