On Saturday, Christian Pulisic spoke at Borussia Dortmund's training camp in Marbella as the 20-year-old American star confirmed his excitement on joining Chelsea and how the club's philosophy suits his own characteristics.

"I've seen their style of play," said Pulisic, speaking to reporters. "I've always appreciated how they've played football, and it's really nice how they play now, with their new coach. It fits me very well."

The USMNT player also expressed his joy at entering a new league but confirmed his commitment on giving his all for Borussia Dortmund until the end of the season. "I've always wanted to play in the Premier League and I'm looking forward to it. As I said in my social media statement, I'm 100 per cent for the rest of the season and would like to have a happy ending with Dortmund."

"I'm not just here to finish up my time, just like any other player in the world I will have to fight for my position. I want to play and help to make it a real special year for Dortmund."

Pulisic stayed quiet on the rumors regarding Liverpool's interest in him and declined to comment whether th club had made a move for him during this window.

"I do not want to talk about that. I'm happy to have made my decision for Chelsea."

Despite losing his place in Lucien Favre's starting XI for Dortmund, the attacker stated this had no bearing on his wish to leave. "I went through a few tough injuries at the beginning of the season. Players came in and did extremely well. But I think [moving to Chelsea] would have been my decision either way, as I've wanted this for a long time," he said.

The announcement of Pulisic's sale to Chelsea for €64 million ($73.1 million) happened earlier this week. The fee shattered the record transfer fee for a U.S. soccer player. Time will tell how he integrates himself with Sarri's squad but given the constant rumors of Eden Hazard's departure and Willian and Pedro turning 31 and 32 this year respectively, Pulisic has every chance of impressing the Premier League side.