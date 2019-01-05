Jay Spearing Left 'Gutted' After Liverpool Couldn't Help Him During 2013 Loan Spell

By 90Min
January 05, 2019

Former Liverpool midfielder Jay Spearing has revealed that the Reds' conduct during his loan spell 2012-13 season left him 'gutted'.

Spearing left Anfield permanently in 2013, joining Bolton. He now plies his trade for Blackpool, who will be looking to pull off a major giant killing when they play Arsenal in the third round of the FA Cup. 

Spearing's initial loan spell with Bolton was soured by the way it ended, as a clause in his contract wouldn't allow him to participate in the end of season run in. The clause stated that Bolton would have to pay Liverpool £100,000 if Spearing made one more appearance, which meant that Neil Lennon couldn't select the youngster. 

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

"Neil Lennon [the then Bolton manager] said on the training ground, 'You can't play tomorrow," Spearing recalled in an interview with The Times (as reported by the Express). "I was like, 'What have I done?' He said the chairman had rung and there was a clause."

Liverpool refused to budge after negotiations with Bolton, meaning that Spearing had to sit out the remainder of the season. 

"I'm not saying I would have been the saviour but there were still 13 games and it was difficult to watch. I didn't ring anybody [at Liverpool]. I was just a little bit gutted they didn't help me out."

Clive Mason/GettyImages

However Spearing has no regrets over his time at Anfied: "I played in every competition for the club and I did everything I had ever dreamt of doing. I will always look back and think, 'What a time that was.'

"I don't have one regret. I genuinely think they will win the title and the city will go into shutdown. Look at the Champions League final in 2005. I was 16, on a scholarship, and sitting on top of a traffic light outside the town hall for five hours waiting for the bus to come round."

