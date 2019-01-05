Manuel Pellegrini Eyes Reunion With Javi Garcia as Hammer's Injury Woes Pile Up

Manuel Pellegrini is reportedly keen on reuniting with former Manchester City midfielder Javi Garcia.

Having moved to the Etihad Stadium for around £15m in 2012 the Spaniard spent two seasons at the with Manchester City, winning a Premier League title and a League Cup before moving to Zenit Saint Petersburg in 2014.



Aitor Alcalde Colomer/GettyImages

He is now playing his football with Spanish side Real Betis, but is struggling to break into the starting lineup having made just six La Liga appearances so far this campaign. The midfielder has one full year left on his current deal, however could be handed a lifeline from his former manager.





According to The Sun , Pellegrini is keen on a deal which would reunite him with Garcia with West Ham in the midst of a small injury crisis.

Midfield duo Carlos Sanchez and Jack Wilshere as well as defensive pairing Winston Reid and Fabian Balbuena are set for spells on the sidelines, leaving Pellegrini needing urgent cover in those areas.



ANDREW YATES/GettyImages

Garcia's versatility would be perfect for the Hammers having played predominantly as a defensive midfielder under Pellegrini during his previous spell in the Premier League with Manchester City , although the Chilean also often deployed him as a central defender when needed.

The report also states that City would likely only be able to secure a loan deal in January rather than a permanent deal, however West Ham officials will continue to monitor the Spaniard's developing situation as they bid to add more depth to their ranks ahead of a crucial five months with the Hammers bidding for their Premier League survival.