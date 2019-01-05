Mauricio Pochettino Praises Spurs' 'Professional' Performance After Thrashing Tranmere

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino praised his side's professional performance in their 0-7 demolition of League Two Tranmere, which earned Spurs their record away win in all competitions.

Pochettino's side went in to the break 1-0 up thanks to Serge Aurier's bending 25-yard strike. However, the visitors blew away their League Two opponents in the second half with a six-goal blitz.

Fernando Llorente put his side two goals to the good shortly after the restart, having been left with a simple finish from Heung-min Son's cutback. Aurier added a third, and his second, with a low drive before Son ran from his own half to finish across Scott Davies and into the bottom corner.

Why is Harry Kane playing, like, really? — Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) January 4, 2019

With the game well and truly over at this point, Llorente sealed his hat-trick with two goals in two minutes before substitute Harry Kane finished the rout with a deft chip.

Speaking at his press conference after the match, as quoted by Football London, Pochettino was glad to see his side perform well against a side 74 league places below them.

“(It was) a very professional performance I am happy for our fans, I am very pleased," said the Argentinian.

Our biggest ever away win in all competitions. 👊#COYS pic.twitter.com/bjxdtDYqNB — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 4, 2019

“We were trying to fix something because we struggled a little bit to arrive, in the first 10 minutes we created two chances but it was difficult for us to create chances and it was a little bit lucky the first goal that opened the game, I feel that the second half was better.

“I think our performance we need to work a lot on the first 45 minutes.”

Pochettino was also quick to praise hat-trick hero Llorente, who is seemingly likely to leave Tottenham this season, for his contribution in the match.

2 - Fernando Llorente has scored his second hat-trick for Tottenham Hotspur, with both coming in his last two starts in the #FACup (also v Rochdale in February 2018). Repeat. pic.twitter.com/a0UyCgvjrX — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 4, 2019

“Of course, it’s difficult because Kane is one of the best strikers in the world and for any strikers it’s going to be tough to compete and for him it is a massive boost. We try to rotate and give some rest to some players that needed to rest," he added.

“I am so, so pleased because the team is performing very well away from home, they’re showing great character.”