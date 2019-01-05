'That Midfield Won't Win Anything': Pundit Slams Jurgen Klopp's Tactics After PL Defeat to Man City

Pundit Micky Quinn has claimed Liverpool won't win anything with Dejan Lovern in the side along with the midfield that started during the Red's 2-1 defeat to Manchester City.

Heading into the game, Liverpool had the chance to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table to 10 points, but they were beaten by their title rivals and now sit just four points ahead.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Strikes from Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane were enough for Man City to inflict Liverpool's first defeat in the Premier League this campaign, as the Reds put on an uncharacteristically poor performance.

There were a number of reasons why Liverpool fans were left disappointed after the game, however speaking on the Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast Show , talkSPORT pundit and Liverpool fan Quinn highlighted Lovern's poor night, as well as that of the Red's midfield three of Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Georginio Wijnaldum, claiming they weren't good enough.



Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

He said: “The best team won on the night. I think Jurgen Klopp got it wrong tactically with those three midfield players. At the very highest level that midfield won’t win anything, and with Lovren at the back they won’t win anything either.

“He might have been in the World Cup final, but he wouldn’t be in my Liverpool team. Virgil van Dijk must have got him out of trouble about seven or eight times last night, covering for him.





"Even in the last seconds I nearly put my head through the television, because he kept making mistakes under no pressure, and that just sums him up.”



Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Liverpool remain top of the Premier League table, however will be keen to get back to winning ways when they travel to Molineux to face Wolves in the FA Cup on Monday night, before then travelling down to the south coast to face Brighton on Saturday.