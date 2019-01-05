Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Provides Update on Alexis Sanchez After FA Cup Injury Scare

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted he is hopeful that Alexis Sanchez’s injury is not serious after the forward was substituted during the 2-0 win over Reading on Saturday.

The Chilean forward looked bright as the Red Devils comfortably dispatched of the Championship opposition at Old Trafford in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday. However, Sanchez was forced off just after the hour mark with a leg problem.

Our third and final change of the game takes place, as @Alexis_Sanchez leaves the field with a knock.



Sanchez was making his first start for United since returning from a hamstring injury – his first under new boss Solskjaer – who said after the match that he is hoping for good news. Via the Independent, Solskjaer said: “hopefully OK”, when questioned on Sanchez’s injury.

“He was feeling his hamstring but he should have told me one minute before because I made two subs. Hopefully he’ll be OK for next weekend [against Tottenham].

“I think maybe he’s happy that he got through 60 minutes. Hopefully he won’t be too bad. He’s been out a month now, he’s had 20 minutes against Newcastle, half an hour maybe.

“Now he’s had 60 minutes, so it’s about building up again.”

Sanchez played a key role in setting up Romelu Lukaku’s goal to double United’s lead against Reading and effectively seal the Red Devils’ passage into the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Both Sanchez and Lukaku were making their first starts under Solskjaer and the United boss was keen to offer encouragement for the Chilean following an improved performance from the former Arsenal star on Saturday.

...@Alexis_Sanchez has been directly involved in 18 goals in his previous 19 #EmiratesFACup appearances (nine goals, nine assists)... pic.twitter.com/i5vcq1Nanh — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 5, 2019

“You know the quality [Sanchez] has,” Solskjaer added. “I think maybe when he gets another few games under his belt, he would have finished a little bit earlier on in the first half.

“He had one touch too many, could have finished when he was driving through the box, so he’ll be fine.”

United face a huge test next weekend as they travel to Wembley to face an in-form Tottenham side in the Premier League, in what will be a stern test of the Red Devils’ top four credentials under Solskjaer.