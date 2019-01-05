Real Madrid Monitoring Bayern Munich & Liverpool Target Timo Werner Amid Contract Stand-Off

By 90Min
January 05, 2019

RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner is attracting the interest of La Liga giants Real Madrid, as talks regarding a new contract with the Bundesliga side have stalled. 

The 22-year-old's contract at the Red Bull Arena Leipzig expires at the end of next season, although Werner and the club are yet to agree on a new deal, with upcoming Champions League opponents  Bayern Munich and Liverpool heavily linked with the talented forward in recent weeks. 

Boris Streubel/GettyImages

According to Spanish media outlet ASReal Madrid appear set to join the race alongside Liverpool and Bayern Munich for the German international, with the publication claiming that just €20m could be enough to sign him. 

Should Werner move to the Santiago Bernabeu, he could be the potential long-term replacement for 31-year-old Karim Benzema, who has netted seven goals in the league this season in what's been a difficult campaign for Los Blancos so far. 

Werner has enjoyed another fine season in the Bundesliga, scoring 11 goals and providing two assists in the league despite intense speculation regarding his future, as RB Leipzig sit fourth in the table at the halfway point of the campaign. 

While RB Leipzig remain determined to keep hold of their starlet, the club's president, Oliver Mintzlaff, has suggested that they could sell Werner if they fail to negotiate a contract with him, rather than let the striker leaving for nothing in 2020.

FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-LEIPZIG-MAINZ

Mintzlaff said: "A club like ours cannot afford to see how Timo Werner's contract just end, we talked to him and his representative, all parties understand the situation."

