Super Agent Mino Raiola Demands Huge Commission From Barcelona to Complete Matthijs De Ligt Deal

By 90Min
January 05, 2019

The agent of Ajax centre-back Matthijs de Ligt Mino Raiola is reportedly demanding a commission of €10m in order to complete his client's move to Barcelona. 

De Ligt, 19, is one of Europe's most coveted youngsters, with the likes of Juventus and Bayern Munich linked with the Ajax skipper, who has already made 91 appearances for the club and earned 13 caps for the Netherlands.

Another of Europe's top sides interested in De Ligt is Barcelona, with media outlet Mundo Deportivo reporting that the club and the player's representatives have met to discuss the transfer, although the stumbling block is currently the commission wanted by Raiola. 

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

In order to finalise the proposed transfer, the super agent wants a reported €10m for his services, with the current La Liga holders hesitant to pay the substantial fee amidst fears of breaching financial fair play (FFP) regulations, following reports regarding the activity of Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain. 

Another stumbling block concerns the wages of De Ligt, with Railoa demanding in the region of €12m-a-year on what would be a five-year contract for the teenager, although Barcelona would be willing at least to meet the €75m asking price of the Dutchman placed on him by Ajax.

Should 2018's Golden Boy winner sign for Barcelona, he would been seen as a long-term replacement for 31-year-old Gerard Pique, although would also provide immediate competition for places for the likes of Pique, Samuel Umtiti and Clement Lenglet such is his quality. 

TF-Images/GettyImages

Ajax are currently two points behind current league-leaders Feyenoord in the Eredivise, with Barcleona holding a three point lead at the top of La Liga, while both have reached the last 16 of the Champions League. 

