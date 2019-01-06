Bournemouth Refuse to Allow Chelsea Target Callum Wilson to Leave the Club Over Squad Depth Concerns

Bournemouth are set to rebuff any approach from Chelsea for striker Callum Wilson as they fear they currently do not have enough options in attack.

Wilson, who has netted nine Premier League goals this season, has found himself linked with a move to Maurizio Sarri's side in recent months. Both Olivier Giroud and Alvaro Morata have failed to impress at Stamford Bridge, and the Blues are now thought to be on the lookout for a new star striker.

However, according to the Daily Star, that will not be Wilson, as Bournemouth are adamant that they will not allow the 26-year-old to leave the club.

Jermain Defoe is expected to complete an 18-month loan move to Rangers, and new £19m signing Dominic Solanke is currently unavailable through injury, leaving Eddie Howe short of options in attack.

There are also concerns that Solanke may be impacted by his lack of game time in recent months. The 21-year-old, who was prolific during his days in Chelsea's youth academy, did not feature at all for Liverpool this season, and netted just once in 27 appearances for the Reds last season.

Chelsea assistant manager Gianfranco Zola has previously confirmed the side's interest in Wilson, and Wilson's performances this season have also caught the eye of England boss Gareth Southgate, who gave him his international debut in November.

The Bournemouth forward found the back of the net during England's 3-0 friendly victory over the USA, before remaining an unused substitute for the UEFA Nations League clash with Croatia.

Wilson is one of many strikers who have been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge. The likes of Gonzalo Higuain, Mauro Icardi and Edinson Cavani have all found themselves the subject of speculation as Chelsea's goalscoring woes continue.

After a goalless draw with Southampton on Wednesday, Chelsea's tally for the season sits at 38 goals, which is significantly lower than the other top six sides. Talisman Eden Hazard's stunning form has been vital to Chelsea, whilst first-choice striker Morata has contributed just five goals in 16 league appearances.