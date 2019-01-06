How to Watch Getafe vs. Barcelona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Find out how to watch Getafe vs. Barcelona on Sunday, Jan. 6 in La Liga. 

By Emily Caron
January 06, 2019

Getafe will host Barcelona at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez in La Liga on Sunday, Jan. 6. 

Barcelona secured their second straight win in their most recent match, taking down Celta Vigo, 2–0. Ousmane Dembele and Lionel Messi sent one goal each into the back of the net for Barcelona. 

Getafe played Girona in their latest match, ending in a 1–1 draw. Angel Luis Rodriguez Dias scored the team's only goal. 

How to watch the match: 

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: beIN SPORTS USA

Live stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TVor anytime, anywhere here.

More Soccer

