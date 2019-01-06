Jose Gomes Proud of His Player's 'Courage' as Reading Outperform Manchester United in FA Cup Defeat

By 90Min
January 06, 2019

Jose Gomes expressed pride in his side after seeing them outperform Manchester United at Old Trafford despite a 2-0 loss. Reading had the better of possession throughout and created more chances than their opponents but couldn’t make those chances count.

Gomes, who took over the side firmly camped in the Championship relegation zone just three games ago, has offered hope to Royals fans with this performance. Reading sit five points adrift of safety but their performance at Old Trafford will offer hope that they can turn their season around.

Speaking to Reading's official club website, Gomes praised his player’s courage: “We get more possession than them, we shoot more times than them, we have more corners than them but in the end, we lost 2-0.

“It’s not easy because in the situation that we are [but] we show that we can control the game against a stronger opponent.”

Reading are arguably better off without the distraction of the cup and Gomes now faces the challenge of guiding the club to Championship safety. Whilst the Portuguese manager was full of praise for his side, he is also aware of key aspects that were missing from the defeat to Manchester United adding:

“For the other side, this is not enough, is missing in our side, killer instincts - in the right moment we get the ball around the opposition box but is missing the last pass - to put the ball in the net. In the end, if we don’t score, we will suffer.”

Gomes did see enough from his players to convince him that they are on the right track. He finished by reflecting on moving the club forward and the challenges they face in the coming months.

“I think the way that we play today, I’m sure that [Reading can survive],” Gomes added. “I think we can increase the hope for the future, so I’m completed convinced we will achieve our goals.”  

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)