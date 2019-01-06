Manchester United Coach Mike Phelan Confirms Attacking Tactics to Be Used Against Tottenham

By 90Min
January 06, 2019

Manchester United assistant manager Mike Phelan has revealed that the Red Devils will continue to play their new attacking style of football when they face Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday in the Premier League.

Since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over as interim manager in December, United have won five games in a row with their latest victory coming in the FA Cup against Reading at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils' revival in recent weeks has seen them score sixteen times whilst they have also improved defensively, conceding just three goals since the arrival of the Norwegian boss.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Solskjaer's United will face their biggest test so far when they head to Wembley Stadium to face Spurs who are just six points behind leaders Liverpool in the Premier League.

Mauricio Pochettino's side won the reverse fixture 3-0 at Old Trafford and have also been in impressive form in recent weeks, winning six of their last seven matches in all competitions.

Speaking to Stadium Astro as reported by the Manchester Evening News, Phelan hinted at how United would approach the game against Spurs, declaring: "We're in a rich vein of form now. What we have asked them to do, the players have done.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

"There are lots of areas of the game we can improve on. That's the beauty of it now.

"We can actually analyse the games that we have played and sometimes we have been fantastic going forward and a little bit sloppy defending.

"But the players now know both sides of the coin so we can work on that now and that will be our intention leading up to the Tottenham game because that will be a different test.

"But it's Wembley - I'm sure Manchester United players love Wembley.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"I think it's going to be a great football match and, obviously, Manchester United have to turn up and do what we're doing, and do more and I think we can do that."

United's recent upturn in form has seen them move within three points of fifth-placed Arsenal and six points of fourth-placed Chelsea.

Although Solskjaer's appointment as manager is only temporary, the former striker will be determined to secure a Champions League place for his side at the end of the season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)