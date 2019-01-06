Newcastle United Linked With January Loan Move for Marseille Striker Clinton N'Jie

Newcastle United have contacted Marseille over the possibility of signing forward Clinton N'Jie on loan as the club look to bolster their squad in the January transfer window.

The 25-year-old has made just five appearances for Les Olympiens this season in Ligue 1 and hasn't featured in the starting eleven for the club since the end of November.

N'Jie has fallen out of favour at Marseille in recent months with manager Rudi Garcia preferring the likes of Florian Thauvin, Valere Germain and Kostas Mitroglou leading the line for the French side.

Reports in the Daily Mail suggest that the Cameroonian forward could join Newcastle on a loan deal in the coming weeks with an option to make the deal permanent in the summer.

The Magpies have struggled in front of goal this season and have scored just 17 goals in just 23 games in all competitions.

Salomon Rondon, who is on loan from Championship side West Bromwich Albion, is the only player at the club to score more than twice during this year's campaign having found the back of the net on six occasions.

Manager Rafael Benitez will be hoping to add a number of players to his squad in January as Newcastle fight for their survival in the Premier League.

Any possible signings in the transfer window however will rely on Benitez receiving necessary funding from Newcastle owner Mike Ashley, an issue that the Spanish manager has had to deal with since taking over at St James' Park in 2016.



If the club make a move for N'jie, they could face competition for his signature from the likes of Burnley, Cardiff City and Crystal Palace who have all been linked with the striker.

