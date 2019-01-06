Newcastle United Linked With January Loan Move for Marseille Striker Clinton N'Jie

By 90Min
January 06, 2019

Newcastle United have contacted Marseille over the possibility of signing forward Clinton N'Jie on loan as the club look to bolster their squad in the January transfer window.

The 25-year-old has made just five appearances for Les Olympiens this season in Ligue 1 and hasn't featured in the starting eleven for the club since the end of November.

JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK/GettyImages

N'Jie has fallen out of favour at Marseille in recent months with manager Rudi Garcia preferring the likes of Florian Thauvin, Valere Germain and Kostas Mitroglou leading the line for the French side.

Reports in the Daily Mail suggest that the Cameroonian forward could join Newcastle on a loan deal in the coming weeks with an option to make the deal permanent in the summer.

The Magpies have struggled in front of goal this season and have scored just 17 goals in just 23 games in all competitions.

Salomon Rondon, who is on loan from Championship side West Bromwich Albion, is the only player at the club to score more than twice during this year's campaign having found the back of the net on six occasions.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Manager Rafael Benitez will be hoping to add a number of players to his squad in January as Newcastle fight for their survival in the Premier League.

Any possible signings in the transfer window however will rely on Benitez receiving necessary funding from Newcastle owner Mike Ashley, an issue that the Spanish manager has had to deal with since taking over at St James' Park in 2016.

If the club make a move for N'jie, they could face competition for his signature from the likes of Burnley, Cardiff City and Crystal Palace who have all been linked with the striker.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)