Real Madrid Officially Confirm Signing of Brahim Diaz From Manchester City

By 90Min
January 06, 2019

Real Madrid have officially announced the signing of Brahim Diaz from Manchester City on a deal which lasts until 2025.

Diaz made the switch over to City from Malaga back in 2014, but the 19-year-old wasn't able to break into the first team setup for the Citizens and was restricted to just eight appearances during the first-half of the 2018/19 season.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

According to The Independent, Diaz joins Real Madrid in a deal worth an initial £15.5m fee, with potential £6.5m add-ons.


The deal also includes a 15-per-cent sell-one fee, which rises to 40 per cent if Manchester United sign the youngster in the future.

Madrid released a club statement on their website, saying: "Real Madrid CF and Manchester City have agreed to the transfer of the player Brahim Díaz, who remains linked to the club for the remainder of the season and the next six, until June 30, 2025.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

"After the medical examination to be held tomorrow, Monday 7 January, the player will be presented at 1:30 pm in the honor box of the Santiago Bernabéu stadium. Subsequently, Brahim will step on the pitch for Santiago Bernabéu for the first time wearing the Real Madrid CF shirt and will attend the media in the press room."


A club statement from City read: "Manchester City can confirm Brahim Diaz has completed his move to Real Madrid.

"The 19-year-old joined City in 2015 and went on to make 15 senior appearances for the Club.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

"Diaz scored two goals for the first team, both of which came in the 2-0 win over Fulham in the EFL Cup in November."

