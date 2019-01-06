Tottenham Have '£36m Offer Ready' for Sampdoria Defender Joachim Andersen

By 90Min
January 06, 2019

Tottenham Hotspur have been tipped to make a £36m offer for Sampdoria's 22-year-old defender Joachim Andersen.

Andersen, who joined the Serie A side in 2017, has drawn interest from the likes of Arsenal and Inter as a result of his impressive performances. The towering Dane has been a vital part of Sampdoria's side this season, making 18 appearances to help the team to seventh in the league.

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/GettyImages

News of Tottenham's interest in Andersen comes from journalist Ciro Venerato. The Italian spoke to Rai Sport (via Passione Inter) about Andersen's situation, saying: “Joachim Andersen? Yes there are some teams who have expressed interest in him as he has been doing well in the Serie A.


“Tottenham are one of these teams as they have a €40m offer ready for him.

“I think Spurs would like to get him during the summer transfer window.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

“Sampdoria? They have their eyes on Trapani’s Erasmo Mule to replace him so let’s see. Inter? I think the Nerazzurri will have to watch out for Tottenham on the Andersen front clearly.”

This is not the first time that Andersen's name has been linked with the Premier League. Back in November, Tottenham and Manchester United reportedly sent scouts to watch the 22-year-old.

Andersen's father Jacob also acts as the defender's agent, and he confirmed to Ekstra Bladet (via Corriere dello Sport) that he has been involved in meetings with several of the Premier League's top six sides, saying: "I've been to many meetings, Joachim the interest of the top six clubs in England and Italy."

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

Tottenham and Inter are said to be particularly interested in Andersen's services, but Jacob Andersen does not expect his son to leave Sampdoria until the summer. However, he refused to rule out an imminent move, saying: "I do not think anything is going on at this time and neither does Joachim


"I think he is well where he is now, though of course if a big club wants to meet us, we do not refuse."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)