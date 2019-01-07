Bayern Munich Icon Arjen Robben Claims He's Received 'Many Offers' Amid Interest From Inter

Bayern Munich talisman Arjen Robben has hinted that he could leave the club in January, amid rumours that Inter are plotting to bring him to the San Siro before the end of the month.

The 34-year-old has previously outlined his intentions to leave Die Roten in pursuit of a new challenge upon the expiry of his contract in the summer, as the club look freshen up their ageing squad. Robben is currently enjoying his tenth season with Bayern, and has won seven Bundesliga titles and a UEFA Champions League trophy during his highly successful spell.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Speaking in a recent press conference, via Calcio Mercato, Robben was whether he'd received an offer from Inter, and said:

"Yes, I am proud to have received many offers already. The last few weeks have been full of commitments for my father, who is also my agent, but it's nice to know that some clubs are interested in my performance.





"The future is still uncertain, we wait .I want to wait and concentrate on getting back into shape with Bayern. I do not know when but I have to make a decision. I will not wait until the end of the season. I have a family and I have to plan. I repeat, I am privileged and I thank the clubs that are following me."





Interestingly, reports today have suggested that Bayern Munich are ready to offer Chelsea starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi the number ten shirt currently worn by Robben, should he join the club. While Robben is still expected to remain with Bayern until the end of the campaign, there is a possibility that he could move to Inter this month, and be swiftly replaced by the youngster.

In other news, Bayern veteran Franck Ribery has been fined by the club for a social media outburst, which was promoted by his followers questioning his choice to Tweet a video of him eating a lavish, gold-encrusted steak. The former France international has accepted his punishment, after posting a tirade of abuse aimed towards the media on his Twitter page.