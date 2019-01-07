Brahim Diaz Bids Farewell to Manchester City With Emotional Instagram Post

By 90Min
January 07, 2019

Brahim Diaz has bid farewell to Manchester City in an emotional message posted on Instagram, following the completion of his move to Real Madrid.

The £15.5m deal, which was announced on Sunday night, and could rise to £22m with potential add-ons, sees the Spaniard return to his homeland following five years in Manchester. 

He joined the Citizens from Malaga's youth set-up in January 2014, and went on to make 15 appearances for the first team, scoring two goals. Real will conduct his medical on Monday morning, ahead of his official unveiling at the Santiago Bernabeu at 1:30pm. 

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

And, in light of this, the 19-year-old sent his final farewell to the players, fans and staff of Man City following his five-year spell, with an emotional ode on Instagram.

He proclaimed: “I was only a kid when I first came to England. They showed me the training ground at Platt Lane, I was told about the long term plans for the club and that day I trained as a Manchester City player for the first time in my life. 

"I arrived to the city with my parents, Sufiel and Patricia, and my three sisters: Zaira, Idaira and Dunia. The fourth, Irina, was born a few months later. We couldn’t speak any English in my family.

“But language is not a problem in football.

View this post on Instagram

‪🔵 All the best.‬

A post shared by Brahim Díaz (@brahim) on

“Today, I close a chapter of my life and I say goodbye to Manchester City, the club where I have grown. I came here being a kid and now I am a professional footballer.

“Thank you to all the managers in the club, from the academy to the first team, for believing in me because they taught me not only to be a better player, but a better person. Thank you to all the backroom staff and the medical services. 

"Thank you to everyone involved in the offices working to make this club improve every day. Thank you to my teammates. And thank you, of course, to every single Manchester City supporter. 

"I will never forget having my name chanted from the stands the night we beat Fulham in the League Cup. All the best, Brahim."

His contract with Los Blancos will run until June 2025, and is also understood to contain a sell-on clause of 15%, which would rise to 40% if the buyers were Manchester United.

