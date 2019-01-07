Ernesto Valverde Insists La Liga Title Race Is Far From Over After Barcelona Beat Getafe

By 90Min
January 07, 2019

Ernesto Valverde has refused to rule out the two Madrid teams from the La Liga title race following Barcelona's 2-1 win over Getafe on Sunday evening.

First half goals from Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez earned the Blaugrana the victory, stretching their lead at the top of La Liga to five points in the process.

Despite the fact that Barcelona appear to be in the driving seat for the rest of the season, Valverde claimed that his side cannot underestimate the rest of the league.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

"Getafe is an uncomfortable rival for Barca and for anyone," he said, as per Goal. "They are experts in winning second balls. They are a hard and difficult team, as the table reflects.


"I don't think too much on the rest of the results. I think about what we have in front of us and never rule out the teams in Madrid (Atletico and Real) or the rest."


Getafe posed a very difficult test for Barca and they were very unfortunate not to earn themselves at least a draw. 

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

The hosts fashioned plenty of opportunities, with the most significant being a second-half miss from Jaime Mata, and Valverde recognised that his side had to dig in for the three points.


"It has been a hard match," Valverde added. "We knew it would be as well. We withstood the challenge and picked up more points than those behind us.

"For us it was crucial to be focused. Getafe is a strong rival and pressured us a lot. We have to recognise that they had chances too."

