Football's 20 Most Valuable Players Named in New CIES Study - 12 Premier League Stars Feature

By 90Min
January 07, 2019

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has been named as the second most valuable player in the world, behind only French prodigy Kylian Mbappe, in the latest study published by the CIES Football Observatory. 

The CIES' transfer values is based on an algorithm that factors in tangible elements like contract duration, age, position and league of employment amongst many others.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Kane, who enjoyed yet another prolific season in 2017/2018, has rediscovered his goal-scoring touch in recent weeks in the new campaign, and finds himself as the joint-top marksman in the Premier League along with Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (14).


The England captain's performances is reflected in CIES' study, which considers his market value to be €200.3m. After being rated as the most valuable player in the organisation's report back in June last year, Kane finds himself demoted into second place by Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe.

The 20-year-old capped off a phenomenal first season at the Parc des Princes by winning a domestic double in Ligue 1, before going on to star in France's World Cup triumph in Russia in the summer.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

Mbappe's meteoric rise is rewarded by seeing his value increase from €186.5m last June, to a mammoth €218.5m this year. The Frenchman's valuation is €21.4m higher than his PSG teammate Neymar, whom he was below in CIES' last study.

Despite Mbappe's table-topping exploits, the Premier League once again dominates CIES' study with twelve players in the top 20 chart. Even with his contract expiring next year, Chelsea and Belgium superstar Eden Hazard is still regarded as having a value of €129m; higher than five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo (€127.2m).

CIES Football Observatory's Top 20 Most Valuable Players in the World:


Player Club Age End of Contract Estimated Transfer Value (€)
Kylian Mbappe PSG 20 2022 €218.5m
Harry Kane Tottenham 25 2024 €200.3m
Neymar PSG 27 2022 €197.1m
Raheem Sterling Manchester City 24 2023 €185.8m
Mohamed Salah Liverpool 27 2023 €184.3m
Paulo Dybala Juventus 25 2022 €171.9m
Lionel Messi Barcelona 32 2021 €171.2m
Romelu Lukaku Manchester United 26 2022 €162m
Philippe Coutinho Barcelona 27 2023 €157m
Leroy Sane Manchester City 23 2021 €156.1m
Antoine Griezmann Atletico Madrid 28 2023 €155.2m
Dele Alli Tottenham 23 2024 €150.2m
Roberto Firmino Liverpool 27 2023 €145.6m
Sadio Mane Liverpool 27 2023 €137.4m
Gabriel Jesus Manchester City 22 2023 €134.6m
Bernardo Silva Manchester City 24 2022 €133.2m
Paul Pogba Manchester United 26 2021 €130.3m
Eden Hazard Chelsea 28 2020 €129m
Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus 34 2022 €127.2m
Ousmane Dembele Barcelona 22 2022 €120.3m

