Gareth Bale Seen Leaving the Bernabeu Early as Real Madrid Fall to Shock 2-0 Defeat in La Liga

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale was pictured leaving the Santiago Bernabeu early as his side slumped to a disappointing 2-0 home defeat to Real Sociedad.

Brazilian striker Willian Jose had put the away side in front inside three minutes, and Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez was shown a red card just after the hour mark.



Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

With Los Blancos pushing for an equaliser, Ruben Pardo sealed the game with a late header, and ensured another embarrassing loss for the reigning Champions League holders.

Bale , who had picked up another injury in last Thursday's game away at Villareal, was in the stands for Madrid's first home game of 2019.

But now, Spanish television programme El Chiringuito have released a video which appears to show former Tottenham superstar Bale leaving the stadium in the 78th minute as his side struggled to find an equaliser.

Medical Report | @GarethBale11 has been diagnosed with a grade 1 soleus muscle injury in his left leg and is expected to be out for 10 to 15 days. pic.twitter.com/zWpnp1J9IN — MadridistaTV (@madridistatv_) January 5, 2019

The Welshman, who has had a wretched record with injuries, is also expected to be ruled out for both Copa del Rey ties against Leganes, as well as the La Liga fixture against Real Betis.

Bale's injury setback is the latest in a lengthy history of issues that the 29-year-old has suffered since his move to the European giants back in 2013.

Gareth Bale has picked up the 18th injury of his Real Madrid career.https://t.co/gN9fYVTkHW pic.twitter.com/vf13fSj5h7 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 4, 2019

Santiago Solari's side will get the opportunity to remedy their disappointing performance when they face Leganes at home in the first of their two-legged Copa del Rey tie on Wednesday night.