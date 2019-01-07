Leicester and Stoke Enquire About Move for 18-Year-Old Juventus Target Matthias Phaeton

By 90Min
January 07, 2019

Leicester and Stoke have both entered the running to sign one-time Juventus target Matthias Phaeton, as the striker remains yet to sign a senior contract with his current club Guingamp. 

The 18-year-old's performances in Guingamp's youth teams have earned him many a flattering glance in recent years, and he has worked his way into the first-team set-up with appearances in each of his side's last four Ligue 1 matches, leading to speculation that sides in England are contemplating a move for him.

FRANCOIS NASCIMBENI/GettyImages

Both Leicester and Stoke are reported by French outlet RMC to have made enquiries about his signature, and while Gungamp aren't keen to sell, the fact that he is yet to pen a professional deal means that a fee of around £800k might be enough to secure his services.

While Juventus' one time interest is thought to have cooled, his first-team opportunites are only likely to increase in future, and it's to that end that Championship side Stoke are especially keen to add him to their ranks. 

They sit 14th in the league after their relegation from the Premier League last term, and have scored just 30 goals in 26 league matches, so could look to the 18-year-old to inject some much needed energy and quality in the final third. 

They face stiff competition in the form of Leicester, however, who are also keen on bringing him to England, so he could face the choice between a high-profile move to a Premier League side, or the first-team football that would likely come with a move to the second tier. 

